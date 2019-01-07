News

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan’s dance gives us couple goals for real

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Jan 2019 03:53 PM
MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan make a wonderful pair on screen and they share great chemistry off screen also. Although there is a buzz that the two are dating, the rumoured couple hasn’t confirmed their relationship. Both of them are loved by the audience and have a massive fan following. 

Recently, Mohsin Khan’s sister’s wedding took place, and at the wedding reception, the entire Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai family was present. 

The sangeet was a big gala affair where Shivangi danced her heart out. She matched steps with Mohsin. She was also joined by the YRKKH family. 

Mohsin was dressed in a sherwani and he looked dapper as ever, while Shivangi looked beautiful in a traditional dress. The duo made sure that they entertain the audience with their performance and we just cannot get over their chemistry. Mohsin looked the happiest at his sister's wedding. He shared pictures on social media wherein he looked a bit emotional as well.
 
