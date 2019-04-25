News

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's adorable moments with these little ones!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Apr 2019 07:00 PM

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan are the undisputed love birds of television. We are complete smitten kittens when we see them spark magic on-screen, and we love it when they live the same chemistry off-screen too. 

They have taken the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to newer heights, and the sizzling on-screen couple has inspired us in many ways with the bond they share and their equation with the family.

We cannot stop ogling at their pictures on social media. Well, rumours have it that Shivangi and Mohsin are head over heels in love with each other in real life too. Moreover, the love they hold for kids is undeniable.

So here, we present a few pictures where they are seen with kids. Take a look below.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

