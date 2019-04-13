News

Shivangi Joshi buys new HOT WHEELS and we must say it is JAW DROPPING!

By TellychakkarTeam
13 Apr 2019 06:00 PM

MUMBAI : We all love Shivangi Joshi and her on-screen character Naira from her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

While we make it a point to keep our readers updated with all the latest news about her show and her life much to a reading delight, we bring to you yet another news about her.

Apparently, Shivangi has brought a swanky Jaguar. A fan page on social media posted a picture of her new car and congratulated her too. We cannot wait to see Shivangi taking to Instagram to share an exclusive picture of herself with her car and share her excitement to have it!

Congratulations @shivangijoshi18 for new car

Congratulations Shivangi!

