News

Shivangi Joshi is a lookalike of this person!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jun 2019 06:39 PM

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi, who is one of the most popular actresses of small screen, is indeed a stunner.     

The beauty is currently wooing the audience with her stint in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We cannot have enough of her chemistry with her co-star Mohsin Khan, who plays the role of Kartik in the show.

The actress has also been a part of &TV’s Begusarai as Poonam Thakur and Colors’ Beintehaa as Aayat Khan.    

Shivangi is quite an active social media user. She keeps on posting her pictures and videos on her social media handle to entertain her fans. She is admired by her fans and one cannot get over her.

Newly, she posted a picture on Instagram about how she resembles her father and how she feels proud to be a lookalike of him.

Take a look below:

Tags > Shivangi Joshi, Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Colors’ Beintehaa as Aayat Khan, &TV’s Begusarai, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of ZEE5's Bombers with Indian...

Launch of ZEE5's Bombers with Indian Football Sensation - Sunil Chhetri
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Abhimaan Balhara
Abhimaan Balhara
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra

past seven days