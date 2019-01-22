News

Shivangi Joshi, Nakuul Mehta, and Erica Fernandez define COOL

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jan 2019

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ishqbaaaz, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 are very well received by the audiences. The lead actors of the shows are all acclaimed actors who enjoy a massive fan following.

At a recent award function held out of Mumbai, actors Shivangi Joshi, Nakuul Mehta, and Erica Fernendez met. The trio seemed to have a good camaraderie, if we go by the pictures posted by Nakuul on his Instagram handle.

Nakuul posted a few selfies with the gorgeous actresses with a witty caption that read, ‘SWIPE left to watch the latest episode of “Ishq aur Rishtey Kay Kasauti” We tried to keep it COOL & then we stopped trying. @iam_ejf @shivangijoshi18.’

See the post here.

Needless to say, many of the selfies spelled cool, as these stars were just being their best selves. We can’t stop admiring this picture, as there is too much talent in one frame.

Tags > Shivangi Joshi, Nakuul Mehta, and Erica Fernandez, Star Plus, Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ishqbaaaz, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Ishq aur Rishtey Kay Kasauti, TellyChakkar,

