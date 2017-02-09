Shivangi to KILL Yamini in Colors’ Naagin 2

Colors’ Naagin 2 (Balaji Telefilms) has been going through a roller-coaster of emotions with a series of deaths happening!!

Yes, with Shivangi (Mouni Roy) being on a revenge mode, viewers have seen the gripping sequences that resulted in the death of Mahishasur (Vineet Kumar) and Manav (Indresh Malik).

Now, to the biggest revenge of all!!

That will be the death of Yamini (Sudha Chandran).

OMG!!

Yes, as per a credible source, “Yamini will be literally cornered and attacked by the amazing duo of Shivangi and Rudra (Kinshuk Mahajan). While Rudra will take off Yamini’s ‘garuda kawach’ and leave her unshielded for attack, Shivangi will literally throw Yamini off a hill.”

Phew!! Breath-taking scenes, this must be, right?

With this, Yamini will be shown dead in the show.

Will Yamini get back? Only time will tell.

When contacted, Sudha Chandra confirmed the news saying, “Yes, Yamini will be trapped and bumped off a hill.”

When asked about a probable comeback, the seasoned actress told us, “We have shot till the point where Yamini is killed. I don’t know what lies ahead.”

Interesting, this!!

We also hear that the death of Yamini will make Rocky (Karnvir Bohra) an angry man.

