Shivangi Verma roped in for Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyar Ke...

Post leap dramas on TV shows are always exciting, isn’t it?

Identical is the flavour with Sony Entertainment Television’s Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi (Beyond Dreams Entertainment).

After some heartbreaking moments, it would be time to see some romance.

As already reported by the media, Ankit Gupta will be the new man in Sonakshi's (Erica Fernandes) life. And here we have information that Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) too would find a new partner.

Talented and beautiful Shivangi Verma has been roped in to play a pivotal role.

Shares a source, “Shivangi has been signed to play a very interesting character. She will be part of the new family that will be introduced soon. Shivangi will play a bubbly mischievous girl who will bring a lot of fun in the track.”

As per sources the actress will soon start shooting.

When we buzzed Shivangi she shared, “Yes, I am in talks with Kuch Rang... but do not have much details to share as of now.”

The actress has earlier been part of the channel’s popular series Reporters.

