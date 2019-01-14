Shivin to recreate a scene from 'Mohobbatein,’ THIS actress is missing her role in ‘Bepannaah,’ Siddhi Vinayak to go off-air and other Telly Updates

: Here we bring exciting updates from television industry to keep you amused. Read on.Actress Amrapali Gupta, popular for portraying negative characters in TV shows like Qubool Hai and Ishqbaaaz, will turn evil for Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara."I'm excited about playing a 'vishkanya' in the show. I was looking for playing something positive on-screen, but I'm often offered roles that are either negative or grey.She said to media that, she gets hate mails at times for being a troublemaker on-screen; however, she doesn't mind playing such roles.Kulfi Kumar Bajewala fame Anjali Anand has made her debut on television back in 2017 with Dhhai Kilo Prem, which was short-lived and not that famous as Kulfi Kumar Bajewala.But few people would know or remember that the actress made her acting debut with a web show called Untag. The show premiered on Voot and went on to become popular, and many fans have been demanding a second season for a long time now.Meiyang Chang, the male lead of the show, also feels the same. He posted about it recently and Anjali agreed-&TV has managed to air some of the best shows. From Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai to Waaris to Paramavtar Shri Krishna to Siddhi Vinayak, the shows are admired by their audience.But now, Siddhi Vinayak will be calling it a wrap. The show is all set to go off-air next week.Actress Farnaz Shetty, who played the lead role of Siddhi in the television series, posted on social media about the same:Colors' popular show Bepannaah gained immense love and popularity, and the leading couple of the show, Harshad Chopda aka Aditya and Jennifer Winget aka Zoya, were loved by all.Apart from them, the characters of Noor and Arjun and their love angle, portrayed by Aanchal Goswami and Shehzad Shaikh respectively, were also adored.Recently, we observed that Aanchal misses her character of Noor a lot and she posted about it on social media-

The Saas Bina Sasural fame actress Aishwarya Sakhuja moved into a new house with her husband, Rohit Nag.Aishwarya and Rohit celebrated with Bepannaah actors Jennifer Winget and Sehban Azim. In addition to them, Mahakaali: Anth Hi Aarambh Hai actress Pooja Sharmaa attended the do.Have a look below:After launching two big shows like Tanta and Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, Colors is now coming up with another one.And, actors like Anushka Sen, Vikkas Manaktala and Anshul Trivedi will play important roles in the show.Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki fame actor Vijay Kashyap is also joining the cast. He is playing the role of Peshwa Bajirao.Applause Entertainment’s Mind The Malhotras follows the lives of a perfectly normal suburban South Mumbai family with many reasons to be happy, and even more reasons to go for therapy.Mini Mathur and Cyrus Sahukar play the lead roles. The show also stars actors Anandita Pagnis, Nikki Sharma, Jason D’Souza and Sushmita Mukherjee in key roles.According to media reports, Ali Fazal will join hands with the cast of the show.Eros Now’s much-anticipated web series on sex trafficking titled Flesh stars actors like Swara Bhaskar, Akshay Oberoi, Vidya Malavade, Kavin Dave, Yudhishtar Urs, Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, Pooja Bhamrah, Rohit Mehra, and Auroshikha Dey.Siddhant Behl, who is a popular Bollywood actor, writer and theatre artist, has also been roped in to be a part of Flesh. He will be seen in a crucial role in the series.Fans love Colors’ Internet Wala Love, which is Shivin Narang's third show.Shivin is all set to recreate a scene from one of the most popular and iconic films of all time, Mohobbatein. Have a look:ALTBalaji shows like Bose: Dead/Alive, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai, Gandi Baat have enjoyed the love of audience.Now Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat is coming up with third season. The shoot of the same is already been done.None other than Ekta Kapoor herself went on to share some rare footage from the show recently, where we can finally see Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar.Have a look: