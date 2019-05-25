News

Shivya Pathania to play Sita in Colors’ Luv Kush?

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
25 May 2019 08:42 PM

Early in the day we broke the news about TV actor Himanshu Soni roped in for Swastik Pictures' upcoming mythological show Luv Kush on Colors. The actor will depict the role of Lord Rama (Read here: Himanshu Soni in Swastik’s next, titled Luv–Kush.

TellyChakkar has another update for our avid readers!

The beautiful and talented actress Shivya Pathania, who rose to fame with Humsafars and was later seen Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka and Dil Dhoondta Hai, will mostly depict the role of Goddess Sita.

Shivya was last seen in Swastik's popular show as grown-up Radha.

We have heard that Shivya has mostly given node for the show.

We tried reaching out her but she remained unavailable for a confirmation.

TellyChakkar will soon update our reader with further developments!

Tags > Himanshu Soni, Swastik Pictures, Luv Kush, Colors, Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka and Dil Dhoondta Hai, Shivya Pathania, RadhaKrishn,

