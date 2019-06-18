News

Shoaib Ibrahim is all praises for Dipika Kakar

18 Jun 2019

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar has returned to television with Karan V Grover co-starrer Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, and the first episode of the show aired just yesterday. It has received a positive review. Shoaib Ibrahim also Dipika in the show.

He shared a post on social media and was all praises for the actress.

Shoaib shared the post and captioned it saying, 'Sonakshi rastogi u nailed it. your performance, looking so beautifull and fresh.. Nazar hi nahi hat rahi thi keep it up. way to go.. @ms.dipika  Congratultion to the whole team of #kahahumkahatum direction, camera work, set, and especially performance of all the actors is fantastic.. loved the first episode looking forward for more.. @sandiipsikcand @karanvgrover @starplus.'

Dipika replied saying, 'Can i ever thank you enough @shoaib2087 for always being my perfect support, my perfect man.'

