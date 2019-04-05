Shoaib Ibrahim holidays in Dubai with J.P Dutta and family

MUMBAI: Shoaib Ibrahim is a very popular television star. He has a massive fan following and was last seen on the show Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Shoaib recently made his Bollywood debut with J. B Dutta’s Paltan, which was based on army officers. During and even after the making of the movie, Shoaib and J. P Dutta and his family have gotten along very well.

Recently, Shoaib and Dipika went on a vacation to Dubai with the Dutta family and had a lot of fun. The actor shared a post on the same and thanked JP Dutta and his family for joining them on this trip.

He said that the memories they made during this trip will always be close to their hearts.

Check out his post below.