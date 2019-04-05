Shoaib Ibrahim holidays in Dubai with J.P Dutta and family

MUMBAI: Shoaib Ibrahim is a very popular television star. He has a massive fan following and was last seen on the show Ishq Mein Marjawan.
Shoaib recently made his Bollywood debut with J. B Dutta’s Paltan, which was based on army officers. During and even after the making of the movie, Shoaib and J. P Dutta and his family have gotten along very well.
Recently, Shoaib and Dipika went on a vacation to Dubai with the Dutta family and had a lot of fun. The actor shared a post on the same and thanked JP Dutta and his family for joining them on this trip.
He said that the memories they made during this trip will always be close to their hearts.
Check out his post below.
View this post on Instagram
Our first international trip!!! and what a memorable one!!! The biggest reason being this bunch of love standing around us!!!! You all made us experience the best of Dubai in the best way!!! JP sir & @nidhiduttaofficial you actually made this trip happen inspite of your tight schedule, only for us!!! @siddhid11 the enthusiasm flowed in through you!!! and @bindiyadutta6 ma’am for allllllll the planning and efforts and making sure we create lifelong memories with this trip!!! and we did!!!! you all are the reason we had a great First International Trip and this will always be the closest to our heart!!!! Love You All Dil Se !
Who looks best with Erica Fernandes on-screen?
Which actress looks gorgeous in the bling outfit?
Add new comment