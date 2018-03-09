Home > Tv > Tv News
Shoaib Ibrahim to play the male lead in Jeet Gayi?

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
09 Mar 2018 12:01 AM

Mumbai: Before you call off your day, read on to this breaking news from the desk of TellyChakkar.

Post the exit of Krrip Suri, Zee TV's Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More (Jay Mehta Productions) is set to take a huge leap.

Adhiraj (Krrip) is already shown dead in the show and post the story jump, Yesha Rughani will be re-introduced as Devi's daughter.

Now, as per the latest update, TellyChakkar has heard that TV hunk Shoaib Ibrahim is finalized to play the male lead role in Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More.

We could not get through Shoaib for his comment.

Shoaib recently got married to his Sasural Simar Ka co-star Dipika Kakar.

Tellychakkar will keep our readers updated on further development.

