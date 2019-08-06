Shoaib Ibrahim’s unique way of wishing wife Dipika Kakar on her birthday

MUMBAI: The popular actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have been giving major couple goals to their fans. The two, who met during their stint in popular show Sasural Simar Ka and got married on 22 February 2018, are one of the most adorable couples in telly town. Fans absolutely love their adorable chemistry and social media PDA.

The couple always makes sure to make each other feel special on special days. And as the Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress is celebrating her special day today, she got a sweet birthday gift from her hubby. Well, Shoaib chose a unique and quirky way to wish his wife. While the two lovebirds are on a break to a hilly area, Shoaib wished Dipika on social media. The actor took to his Instagram story and shared a video of his wife, Dipika and him acting all goofy with each other. In the video, we can see Dipika annoying her hubby Shoaib by handing him over all her things and taking away his glass of water.

Shoaib captioned the video as, “Happy birthday Gharwali @ms.dipika.”

Take a look at the video: