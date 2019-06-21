News

Shoaib Ibrahim thanks wife Dipika Kakar for making him feel special on his birthday

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Jun 2019 02:45 PM

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most adorable couples in telly town. They always support each other and their chemistry gives major relationship goals to everyone. They always make sure to make the other person feel special on special occasions. They also make sure to thank and praise each other for all that they do. So, after a birthday spent well, Shoaib took to social media to thank Dipika, his parents and everyone who made his day special.

He wrote for his adorable wife, "Thankyou dipi for all the efforts u take to make me smile. #blessedtohaveyouinmylife." For his parents, he had a few kind words to say and wrote, "Its because of them that I celebrate this day!! thank you for getting me in this world and giving me the best possible!! always!!"

Take a look below:

The birthday boy also thanked everyone by writing, "Thankyou each and everyone. For making me feel so special with all your messges, wishes and all the efforts that u take for all the lovely edits. I can’t reply each and everyone that doesn’t mean i dont notice. Thankyou once again for all your love. Big hug to all love u." Take a look below.

