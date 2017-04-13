Shocking! Mayuri to marry Ghotak in SAB TV’s Chidiya Ghar

What?

Yes, you read it right!

SAB TV’s Chidiya Ghar is gearing up for some high voltage drama to enthrall its viewers.

Tellychakkar.com had recently reported about Paresh Ganatra aka Ghotak playing double role in the above show.

As per the plot, Ghotak’s look alike Sanam will soon enter the show. He would happen to be a mentally challenged man and would run away from his hospital. The asylum people will spot Ghotak on the streets, and get hold of him taking him as his duplicate.

On the other hand, Mayuri (Shafaq Naaz) will unknowingly bring Ghotak’s duplicate Sanam home.

Later, Sanam will fall in love with Mayuri, and ask her for marry him. This proposal would leave the entire Chidiya Ghar family shocked as Ghotak is already married to Koyal (Aditi Sajwan).

After a lot of drama, the family will learn about Sanam being the look alike of Ghotak. They will also get to know about Sanam’s past history on how his to-be-bride got burnt on their mandap and died.

To regain his memory, the Narayan family will plot Mayuri and Sanam's marriage and plan to have the same incident.

Will Sanam get his memory back and become normal?

We buzzed Shafaz, who shared, “Viewers will enjoy watching this episode. For the first time I am wearing a wedding outfit in the show and totally loving it.”

Catch the fun episode soon.