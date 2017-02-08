Hot Downloads

Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh

quickie
Leenesh Mattoo

I want the power of invisibility: Leenesh Mattoo

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Shocking new twists in Colors’ Shakti

By TellychakkarTeam
08 Feb 2017 12:25 PM

Colors’ popular show Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Rashmi Sharma Productions) will see a major turning point which will again put a question mark on Saumya’s (Rubina Dilaik) future... 

Earlier, we saw the wrath of Karina when she decided to announce to the world about Saumya being a kinnar by sticking posters. 

Now, Karina will make life hell for Saumya in another way!!

Soon, Karina will be shown as the Gurumaa of the Kinnar world, and her only motive will be to get Saumya back to the life which she has left!!

OMG!!                           

Yes, as per sources, in the coming episodes, Karina will try to fulfill her dream of getting Saumya back to the kinnar land. She will take the help of Rani and Ravina to accomplish her task. 

Will Karina succeed in her mission? Will Saumya be forced to get back to being a kinnar? Or will Harman (Vivian Dsena) stand up for her?

We buzzed the artists, but they remained busy.

Watch this space for more updates.

Tags > Colors, Shakti, TV show, Rubina Dilaik, Rashmi Sharma Productions, Vivian Dsena, Roshni Sahota,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest