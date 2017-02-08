Shocking new twists in Colors’ Shakti

Colors’ popular show Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Rashmi Sharma Productions) will see a major turning point which will again put a question mark on Saumya’s (Rubina Dilaik) future...

Earlier, we saw the wrath of Karina when she decided to announce to the world about Saumya being a kinnar by sticking posters.

Now, Karina will make life hell for Saumya in another way!!

Soon, Karina will be shown as the Gurumaa of the Kinnar world, and her only motive will be to get Saumya back to the life which she has left!!

OMG!!

Yes, as per sources, in the coming episodes, Karina will try to fulfill her dream of getting Saumya back to the kinnar land. She will take the help of Rani and Ravina to accomplish her task.

Will Karina succeed in her mission? Will Saumya be forced to get back to being a kinnar? Or will Harman (Vivian Dsena) stand up for her?

We buzzed the artists, but they remained busy.

Watch this space for more updates.