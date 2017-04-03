Hot Downloads

News

Shocking! Nia Sharma's Instagram account gets HACKED

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Apr 2017 06:24 PM

All good things come with a glitch! 

Social media, that is a boon for us in the fast paced world comes with the threat of hacking and getting personal details getting spammed.

Earlier it was quite a shocking experience, but these days social networking accounts getting hacked are no more a big deal!

And the latest victim of online hacking is the hot and suave Nia Sharma (Jamai Raja and Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai).

Yes, the actress is quite pissed after her Instagram account has got hacked. A disappointed Nia went on to tweet:

When we contacted Nia she sounded quite upset, and asked us to call later.

Hope you manage to retain your account Nia!!

