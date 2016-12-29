Hot Downloads

Shocking! Tia’s deadly attack on Anika in Ishqbaaaz

By TellychakkarTeam
29 Dec 2016 01:32 PM

Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz (4 Lions) has surely made TV watching experience exciting.

With constant twists and turns keeping you hooked, it is now time to witness some more drama in the track.

After playing havoc in Anika (Surbhi Chandna) and Shivaay’s (Nakuul Mehta) marriage, Tia (Navina Bole) will now try another dirty trick.

Intending to create terror in Anika’s mind, she will attempt to kill her. With a fatal plan in mind, she will get Anika locked in a freezer.

Ooooohhhhhh…nooooo!!!

Reveals a source, “Tia will call Anika at a secret location with the pretext of giving her a chance to save her marriage. Anika, who would be ready to face all troubles to be with Shivaay would rush to meet Tia, and find herself in a chilling freezer.”

So what will happen to Anika?

Well, her knight in shining armour Shivaay would arrive on time and save her.

Woaaaah!!! *whistle phodu* drama!!!

What lies ahead in the track??? Will Tia manage to spoil Shivaay-Anika’s marriage?

We called Surbhi for a comment but she asked us to call later.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more exclusive news and updates.

