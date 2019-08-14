News

Shooting for Season 3 of Zee5’s Ishq Aaj Kal begins

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Aug 2019 07:42 PM

MUMBAI: Zee5’s romantic drama Ishq Aaj Kal made an audience for itself. The show stars Ankita Sharma, Angad Hasija and Paras Kalnawat in pivotal roles. Now, the makers are returning with third season and the team has already started shooting for the same.

The first edition of the series was shot in Manali and revolved mainly around the hotel, owned by Angad Hasija’s character and how the other characters from the primary cast end up joining the hotel as an intern. The series which is a spin-off of Zee TV’s popular show Ishq Subhan Allah conveys a completely different story, combined with love, revenge, thrill and mystery. 
