OMG: Shorvori to FAINT amidst Karvachauth fast on Colors’ Dil Se Dil Tak

Shashi Sumeet Productions’ popular daily, Dil Se Dil Tak will soon come up with a major emotional drama in the upcoming episodes.

The recent episodes of the daily revolve around the Karvachauth drama where Shorvori (Rashami Desai) and Parth (Siddharth Shukla) have kept a fast for each other secretly amidst their marital problems. Shorvori was advised not to keep a fast because of her brain tumour but she decided to do so only for her love towards Parth.

Now, we hear that in the upcoming episodes of the series, Shorvori’s health is going to deteriorate.

Our source informs us, “Shorvori won’t take medicines because of her fast and she will eventually faint. Teni (Jasmin Bhasin) will take immediate action and will call the doctor for Shorvori’s ailment.”

Will Shorvori’s deteriorating health will lead towards Parth knowing the truth about her illness?

We tried but the actors remained out of reach for a comment.

Keep reading Tellychakkar for more updates.