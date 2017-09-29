Shashi Sumeet Productions' popular daily Dil Se Dil Tak is coming up with some dramatic episodes with high emotional quotient.

The loyal audience of the show would know the real reason behind Shorvori's (Rashami Desai) strange behaviour towards Parth (Siddharth Shukla) and Teni (Jasmin Bhasin).

For the uninitiated, Shorvori is suffering from brain tumor and she has a very short life span left. She has kept her illness hidden from Parth. She knows that he will be hurt to know about her illness so she is planning to go away silently from his life with his hatred.

Now we hear that, the audience will get to witness some major drama in the upcoming episodes. Read on -

Our source informs us that, Parth will be having an interaction with the media at his home. Teni will join Parth midway and sit next to him. After seeing this, Shorvori will get angry on Teni and slap her in front of everyone.

Shorvori will leave no stone unturned to create situations in order to gain Parth's hatred for her but will she be successful in her mission? And, will Parth learn about Shorvori's intentions?

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.

