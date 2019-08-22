News

Shraddha Arya dances on THIS hit Bollywood song in bathroom

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular television actresses. The actress is known for playing the character of Preeta in the popular show Kundali Bhagya. She is also seen in Nach Baliye 9. The beautiful lady has participated in the dance reality show along with Alam Makkar. 

The actress recently celebrated her birthday with a lot of pomp. She had a great time at her party which was attended by her industry friends. The actress recently shared a video from her party wherein she along with her bestie was seen dancing in the bathroom with the hand-shower in their hand. Shraddha and her friend were seen having a great time and danced to the hot number Saki Saki. 

She captioned her post as, "Do Not Try This At Home!!! (Unless you have a lot of extra time in hands to doll up yet again)

Birthday Blooper (Watch it till the End)! The other nut with me - tanyaa03 

Take a look below: 

