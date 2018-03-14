Home > Tv > Tv News
Shreyas sings lullaby for birthday boy Rohit on the sets of India’s Next Superstar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Mar 2018 04:20 PM

Mumbai:Director-producer Rohit Shetty, who turns 45 today, rung in his birthday early on the sets of his talent reality show, India’s Next Superstars. The makers planned a surprise cake cutting for him and also invited his dear friend Shreyas Talpade to join the celebration.

Overwhelmed with the gesture, Rohit Shetty had the biggest smile on his face. A source from the sets reveals, “Rohit cut the cake on the set and Shreyas, instead of singing the birthday song, chose to croon a lullaby from Golmaal Again, “Zu Zu Zu Zu” that had put Ajay Devgn’s character, Gopal to sleep in the film. It sent everyone into a laughing fit while the birthday boy went on to shyly reveal that he isn’t too fond of celebrating birthdays and had last had a party as a teenager.”

What do you think of India’s Next Superstar?

Co-judge, Karan Johar along with the entire unit ensured that Rohit broke his diet to binge on cake and showered him with presents.

We wish you all the luck and happiness, Rohit!

 

Tags > Rohit Shetty, India’s Next Superstars, Shreyas Talpade, Golmaal Again,

