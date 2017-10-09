Hectic shoot schedules can often take a toll on the actors but if they have co-stars who are friendly and fun, work becomes play!

Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya is being immensely loved for the chemistry ‘Shrishmeer’ share and while the viewers applauded quite a few scenes recently; Abhishek Kapur who plays the character of Sameer Luthra asks his fans to stay tuned for more in the coming week!

Elaborating on the same, Abhishek shares, “People are in love with the cute nok-jhok Shrishti (Anjum Fakih) and Sameer share and I really like the feedback we are receiving. In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will witness more of these scenes where Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Preet (Shraddha Arya) keep telling ‘Shrishmeer’ not to fight. However, they will continue to do so thereby tickling the viewers funny bones.

The fights between the leads are very youthful. Also, off-screen, I share a comfort level with Shraddha, Dheeraj and Anjum which is reflected on-screen too!”

Excited to watch Sameer and Shrishti's magical chemistry in this week?