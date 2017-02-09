Shruti Ulfat in a power-packed ‘court room’ drama in Life OK’s Savdhan India

Sachin Khot and Mona Khot’s Black Swan Entertainment will provide a one-of-its-kind court room thriller drama for Life OK’s Savdhan India.

And it will be a first, for Savdhan India has never had a complete court room based story.

The episode will be special for many reasons.

Firstly, the amazingly talented Akshay Kumar will hold fort as anchor; he will also be seen promoting his flick Jolly LLB 2.

Secondly, with Black Swan Entertainment shooting its Savdhan episodes predominantly in Delhi, it was a tough ask for the entire team to get a set for the court room drama. We hear that the team literally constructed a court room set from scratch for this episodic.

Also, power-packed performer Shruti Ulfat will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar, that of a lawyer.

As for the story, it will revolve around a particular case wherein rape laws will get misconstrued beyond a limit.

The story will dwell on whether the otherwise feminist lawyer (Shruti Ulfat) will win her battle in the court room to save her client who will be a young man charged for rape.

When contacted, Producer and Director Sachin Khot told us, “This story was indeed a challenge for us to shoot. If you are in Mumbai, you can easily get hold of a court room set. However, being in Delhi, it was a challenge in itself. Also, the story in itself has been amazingly conceived. With Shruti Ulfat playing the central role and Akshay Kumar providing the anchoring links, the episodic will be a good watch for sure.”

This particular episodic will air tonight (9 February).

Watch this space for more updates.