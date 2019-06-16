News

Shukla family finally accepts Veer and Krishna in Krishna Chali London

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jun 2019 09:05 AM

MUMBAI: Viewers of Star Plus’ popular soap, Krishna Chali London, are going to witness a very exciting track with the final climax of storyline.

Finally, the fake Radhey aka Mohan gets arrested for his crimes, and Krishna and Veer rescue their families.

Krishna and Veer have finally overcome all their problems and now they have reunited.

Where the show is on the verge of going off-air, Shukla family realizes Veer and Krishna's importance in their lives and how they saved them from the deadliest enemy, Mohan.

With the happy ending of Krishna Chali London, Shukla and Shuklain accept Krishna.

While Shuklain is upset how she assumed Mohan as Radhey and gave him unconditional motherly love, Veer decides to turn proud son of Shuklain and Shukla.

On a happy note, Shukla family accepts Veer and Krishna where Veer also saves Radhey-Krishna Hospital from shutting down.

And so, it's a new beginning for the love couple Veer and Krishna.

