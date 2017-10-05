Swastik Productions’ popular mythological drama Mahakaali which airs on Colors is set to bring forth a major sequence in its upcoming episode.

Viewers would know that Parvati (Pooja Sharma) is on a verge to kill Shumbh (Abhaas Mehta) and Nishumbh (Varun Pandey).

Now the ardent followers of the popular series will be witnessing some major drama in the upcoming episode of the show. Read on –

Our source informs us that, Parvati will be adamant to kill Shumbh even when he will ask for forgiveness but in the end, Mahadev (Sourabh Raaj Jain), upon seeing him being apologetic, will ask Parvati not to kill him.

Eventually, Shumbh will be challenged for a fight. He will be fighting with all the goddesses who will later turn into Mahakaali and kill Shumbh.”

We tried reaching out to Abhaas but he remained unavailable for comment.

Are you guys excited for this episode? Do let us know in the comment section below.

Keep reading this space for more updates.