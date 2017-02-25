Shweta Gautam misses out on her ‘big screen’ opportunity

Actress Shweta Gautam is tad bit disappointed at losing out on a ‘golden chance’ of debuting on the big screen!!

The talented actress who rose to fame with Sindoor Tere Naam Ka is presently part of Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka.

If ‘lady luck’ had smiled at her, she would have played the mother of Bollywood star Varun Dhawan in the upcoming flick, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya.

But alas!! She lost out on the role owing to her looks!!

Yes, she eventually did not bag the role as she looked ‘young’ to play a mother in the film.

Aww!!

Let’s hear it out from Shweta as she shares this experience with us...

Firstly, Shweta wants to convey a big secret to success to the fraternity of actors in the industry. “One should never underestimate working in episodic stories, as every work no matter what, gets noticed.”

Explaining on her personal experience, the actress states, “In between my daily soaps, I always keep doing episodic stories to keep myself busy. One such episodic of mine in Crime Patrol got noticed by Mukesh Chhabra’s casting house, and the team looked out for me to offer a role. Finally, when they got in touch with me, they talked to me about playing mother to Varun Dhawan in the film Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya. However, at the end, I did not bag the role, as I looked rather young to play mother. Though I lost on this big opportunity, I understood the value of doing episodics, and also want my fellow actors in the industry to realize its importance.”

Pondering over her lost chance, Shweta adds, “Well, when I can play mother to Varun Sharma on the small screen (Bhagyalakshmi), why cannot I play mother to Varun Dhawan on the big screen? (laughs). On a serious note, I do understand that actors need to look more realistic to what they play on the big screen when compared to the small screen. I guess I need to be bit more aged to get these roles. However, this actually made me happy as people still consider me young. I take this as a compliment (smiles).”

Looking ahead, Shweta says, “I am waiting for my chance on the big screen. I don’t know whether I will get offered the role of a sister, bhabhi or a mother. But I have my fingers crossed.”

Shweta, wish you all the luck!!