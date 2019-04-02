News

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak’s next move!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Apr 2019 07:14 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is not doing any film or television show.   

Shweta, who always comes forward and clears the air, denied the reports of her daughter making an acting debut, but she took to social media to express how proud she is as Palak has finally stepped into the showbiz- not with any TV show or a film but with a commercial. She captioned the video as, “ME = Proud Mom!!! @palaktiwarii.”

Take a look below:

View this post on Instagram

ME = Proud Mom !!! @palaktiwarii

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on

Tags > Shweta Tiwari, Palak Tiwari, TV show, Television, debut, social media, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Musical Women Empowerment with Nisha JamVwal

Musical Women Empowerment with Nisha JamVwal
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Aasma Siddiqui
Aasma Siddiqui
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Parakh Madan
Parakh Madan
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik

past seven days