News

Shyam Mashalkar joins Star Plus’ Namah

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
24 Jun 2019 07:06 PM

MUMBAI: We are back with another update on Star Plus’ upcoming mythological show Namah.

TellyChakkar recently reported about actors namely Zalak Desai, Raviz Thakur, and Hemant Choudhary being roped in for the show (Read hereZalak Desai and Hemant Choudhary in Star Plus' Namah; Porus fame Raviz Thakur roped in for Star Plus’ Namah).  

Now, as per the latest development, we have learned that the makers have roped in actor Shyam Mashalkar, who is known for his stint in Sasural Genda Phool and has featured in films like Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Jab We Met, amongst others.

According to our sources, Sham will be playing the character of Narad in Namah.

Namah is produced by Shoonya Square, and it will star Gurpreet Singh playing the titular role of Lord Shiva. It will also feature Chhavi Pandey, Neha Nargam, and Sara Khan in pivotal roles.

(Also Read: Shivendraa Om Saainiyol joins Star Plus’ Namah)  

