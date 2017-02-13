Sid Khurana is back in Zee TV’s Jamai Raja!

Zee TV’s Jamai Raja’s lead actor Ravi Dubey is set for a power packed culmination.

What are we referring to?

Well, the versatile and multifaceted thespian, who has donned different disguises in the show, will soon turn an oldie in the drama.

Yes, this will be Ravi’s 20th look which he would master before the ending of the project.

As per the plot, Ravi aka Satya will play elderly Sid Khurana to scare Kareena (Shagun Ajmani) and Payal (Mouli Ganguly). It will be Satya and Mahi’s (Shiny Doshi) plan to expel them out of the home.

Talking more his role, Ravi shared, “It’s our last surge before the finale.. I am glad that I set a signature trade mark with my characters of Satya and Sid Khurana. I have got to don various getups and this will be my

20th look in the show. I am happy with my journey in Jamai Raja which has been the clutter breaker on Indian television.”

Have a look at Ravi’s new old aged avatar!

जाने से पेहले एक और किरदार#jamairaja @zeetvme @zeetv A photo posted by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312) on Feb 12, 2017 at 12:35am PST

Keep up the good work Ravi!