Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Siddharth has done a commendable job, says Rohan on replacing him in Dil Se Dil Tak

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Dec 2017 06:53 PM

There has been lot of conjectures about Siddharth Shukla being on loggerheads with his Dil Se Dil Tak co-stars.

Siddharth, who played the lead role of Parth in Shashi Sumeet Production’s project, has decided to throw in the towel and call it quits with the show.  Stepping into his shoes is Kaala Teeka fame Rohan Gandotra.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Rohan shared, “I am all geared up to play the role of Parth in Dil Se Dil Tak. I chose to be part of the drama as it is a well established soap on a number one channel produced by renowned producers Shashi and Sumeet. It is a prime time show and I really like the storyline.”

On replacing Siddharth, Rohan stated, “I think Siddharth (Shukla) has done a commendable job and whatever happened was between him and the production team. I will give a different feel to Parth's character. I can talk more about the role once I start shooting for it.”

When asked Rohan if he had followed the show earlier, he replied, “I knew, it is based on surrogacy but I haven’t watched the show entirely. However, now that I am part of it, I have been watching a few old episodes to get a hang of it.”

Good luck Rohan!

