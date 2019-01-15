News

Siddharth Nigam’s lovely dance with his mother

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Jan 2019 07:12 PM

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam, who is the main protagonist of the serial Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, which airs on Sab TV, is loved by the audiences and has a massive fan following. The young lad was a part of blockbuster movie Dhoom 3, where he essayed the role of the young Aamir Khan.

Siddharth is one of the few actors who is very active on his social media accounts and keeps posting a lot of pictures and videos. In many of his interviews, he has said that he is very close to his mother and that whatever he is today is because of her.

Now, the young actor shared a video where he is seen dancing with his mother. He captioned the post saying, ‘And she loved a little boy very, very much—even more than she loved herself.’

The video is adorable.

Check out the post here.

