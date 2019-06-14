Siddharth P Malhotra auditioned 70-80 girls before zeroing in on Surbhi Chandna for Sanjivani 2

MUMBAI: The reboot of Sanjivani is one of the much-awaited television soaps. The upcoming show is the reboot of 2002’s medical drama Sanjivani which featured Gurdeep Kohli as Dr Juhi Singh and Mohnish Bahl as Dr Shashank Gupta. Along with Gurdeep and Mohnish, the reboot version will star Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna in lead roles, and the show will be going on air by July-end.



In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Siddharth P Malhotra, who is the creator and producer of the show, said that the show will bring tears to the viewers as it will be a welcome break from the supernatural shows. He told, “In a time of snakes killing people to exact revenge, this show will bring tears to the viewers’ eyes and a smile on their faces." He also said that Rohit Roy and Sayantani Ghosh are the new joinees and they will be playing key characters. He also added how he auditioned 70-80 girls before zeroing in on Surbhi Chandna. He also said that unlike the original show, the reboot will showcase the leads as the resident doctors and not interns and added that how it will not be a frivolous show.



