Siddharth P Malhotra elated: returns to movie direction

TV’s very own Siddharth P Malhotra has had an enormous career, giving the TV viewing audience some ‘hatke’ plots and shows under Cinevistaas banner earlier, and now under his own production house Alchemy Films.

The renowned director, writer and producer will yet again turn director on the big screen. The last time he donned a director’s hat was for the movie ‘We Are Family’, starring Arjun Rampal, Kajol and Kareena Kapoor.

Now, he will be directing the comeback vehicle of popular actress Rani Mukerji under the Yash Raj Films banner, in the movie ‘Hichki’. The movie will be produced by Maneesh Sharma.

Siddharth P. Malhotra tweeted about this huge development, and as always requested his well-wishers to bless him.

So it's out finally my next film as a director titled "Hichki" for @yrf starring #RaniMukerji produced by #maneeshsharma need ur wishes — siddharth malhotra (@sidpmalhotra) February 27, 2017

Here’s wishing the team of Hichki all the very best!!