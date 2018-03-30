Home > Tv > Tv News
Siddharth Sagar comes out in open; reveals was mentally harassed by family

30 Mar 2018 12:19 PM

Mumbai: The news about comedian Siddharth Sagar missing from the past four months left the entire industry perplexed about his whereabouts. The news started floating around after a social media post was shared by Siddharth's good friend.

Siddharth is renowned for his fictional character - Selfie Mausi.

While a worrisome crowd pondered as to what must have gone wrong, Siddharth has come out in the open before people start speculating things.

The actor-comedian posted a video on Instagram informing his followers that he is well however, was in deep troubles few days back. He also exposed his family members for mentally harassing him. In the video that was posted 8 hours ago, he stated, “That seeing the concern of my friends and media, I am posting this video. Yes, I had filed an NC against my family as I was mentally harassed by them. But now, wherever I am, they are in complete support of me. Can't reveal much. Within 1-2 days will address the media and share all the details.”

right now im in safe hands ...will update you guys in 2-3days

A post shared by Sidharth Sagar (@sidharthsagar.official) on

We hope all turns out well for Siddharth. Also, TellyChakkar prays for Sagar’s health and a blissful future.

