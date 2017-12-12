Siddharth Sharma collaborates with Pakistani artists Momina and Danyal

Splitsvilla fame Siddharth Sharma will soon be part of an international campaign. The young lad will be collaborating with internationally sensational artists Danyal Zafar and Momina Mustehsan. Both the Pakistani singers became internet sensation thanks to their unplugged singles together.

TellyChakkar has learnt it exclusively that a popular soft aerated drink brand will be coming up with a campaign to bring the two warring countries together. The brand will be bringing youth sensations in their advertisement campaign. While Momina and Danyal will be representing the Islamic State country, Siddharth Sharma will represent India.

Sharma rose to fame post his stint in the 10 season of the dating reality show Splitsvilla. This ad campaign will be the Delhi lad’s first international campaign. The whole idea behind the commercial will be, to initiate a cordial relationship between the two neighbouring countries. It will be a first step taken by any side after the whole fiasco of banning Pakistani artists in India.

According to the information, the ad will have Momina and Siddharth on one side as a team and Danyal and a Brazilian teen on the other side. The shooting of the commercial is already completed. The team shit for it in Thailand.

Both Momina and Danyal have a huge fan following. Ironically, Danyal who is the younger sibling of popular actor Ali Zafar, was supposed to make his Hindi film debut however plans got canned.

