Sony Entertainment Television's Pehredaar Piya Ki is back in news.

The Shashi Sumeet Productions' controversial daily which was asked to shut down abrubtly will be soon back to enthrall the viewers.

TellyChakkar.com was the first one to report about its sequel.

According to our sources, the show will take a leap of 12 years and post the story jump, Ratan will be seen as grown up foreign - return boy. Along with the leap, the show title will also be changed.

According to media reports, Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Shantanu Maheshwari will portray the grown up Ratan (earlier played by Afan Khan).

Now, we have learnt that, Siddharth Shivpuri who was last seen in Colors' Krishndasi will play a parallel lead in the series. The name of his character will be Jash in the soap. The other change is Swapnil Sharma who was earlier playing the character of Priya has been replaced by TV actress Gauri Singh.

We tried to get in touch with the actors but they remained unavailable till the time of filing the story.

Pehredaar Piya Ki will go on the floors very soon and it will mostly launch in the month of November (2017).

TellyChakkar.com wishes the team all the very best for their new journey!