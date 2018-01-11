Siddhi to SLAP Vinayak in &TV’s Siddhivinayak

Get ready to witness some high voltage drama in the coming episodes of &TV’s Siddhivinayak, which is produced by Studio B&M.

In the recent episodes of the series, we saw Siddhi (Neha Saxena) performing on New Year’s Eve at Kundra’s house. On the other hand, Harry had already given the amount for Siddhi’s dance performance to Savita (Anjali Gupta).

Now we hear that the coming episode will reveal something big which will be followed by a high voltage drama.

According to our source, Savita will land up at Kundra’s house where Vinayak (Nitin Goswami) will get to learn that she is Siddhi’s mother. Realizing his mistake, Vinayak will take Siddhi away in the mid of dance performance and lock her up in a room.

This act of Vinayak will make Siddhi furious and she will end up slapping him.

OMG! How will Vinayak react to this?

We tried reaching out to the actors but they remained busy shooting.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.