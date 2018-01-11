Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Siddhi to SLAP Vinayak in &TV’s Siddhivinayak

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Jan 2018 06:31 PM

Get ready to witness some high voltage drama in the coming episodes of &TV’s Siddhivinayak, which is produced by Studio B&M.

In the recent episodes of the series, we saw Siddhi (Neha Saxena) performing on New Year’s Eve at Kundra’s house. On the other hand, Harry had already given the amount for Siddhi’s dance performance to Savita (Anjali Gupta).

Now we hear that the coming episode will reveal something big which will be followed by a high voltage drama.

According to our source, Savita will land up at Kundra’s house where Vinayak (Nitin Goswami) will get to learn that she is Siddhi’s mother. Realizing his mistake, Vinayak will take Siddhi away in the mid of dance performance and lock her up in a room.

This act of Vinayak will make Siddhi furious and she will end up slapping him.

OMG! How will Vinayak react to this?

We tried reaching out to the actors but they remained busy shooting.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.

Tags > &TV, Siddhivinayak, Studio B&M, Neha Sazxena, Anjali Gupta, Nitin Goswami,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Roopal Tyagi
Roopal Tyagi

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Bigg Boss 11: Who do think will get evicted this week?

Bigg Boss 11
previous polls Click Here

past seven days

Go Top