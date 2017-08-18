Bollywood celebrities are used to meeting their fans wherever they go but it’s quite unusual to witness these celebs have their fan moment! Somewhat similar happened when the handsome hunk of Bollywood, Sidharth Malhotra came to promote his upcoming movie – A Gentleman along with his leading lady Jacqueline Fernandez on &TV’s latest show – Comedy Dangal.

Yes, you heard it right! Sidharth Malhotra had a fan boy moment after meeting the talented stand-up comedian Jeeveshu Ahluwalia. Known for his impeccable comic timing, Jeevashu after giving his performance was surprised as Sidharth Malhotra revealed his admiration towards him.

A source from the set revealed, “Sidharth was very excited to meet Jeeveshu. He has seen most of his videos on social media and it was the first that he was going see Jeevashu’s performance live. Despite being a popular Bollywood actor himself, Sidharth didn’t shy away from proclaiming himself a big fan of Jeevashu’s comic timing.”

It was not just Sidharth but also the ace comedian and the judge of Comedy Dangal, Bharti Singh who was in all appreciation for her teammate. She was also heard saying that she is proud to have a comedian like Jeeveshu in her team.