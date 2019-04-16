News

Sikandar and Kulfi's finally unite in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

16 Apr 2019

MUMBAIThe ongoing track of Kullfi Kumar Bajewala is high on drama. Kullfi and Amyra are at loggerheads, as they both are participating in the same singing competition.

Sikandar has found his daughter Kullfi and rushes to meet her, while Amyra is shattered as Kullfi has marked her return in their life.

Sikandar and Kullfi finally meet, and Sikandar apologizes to her for what everything he has done..

The union of Sikandar and Kullfi does not go down well with Mia as she has planned to use both of them for the TRP of the show.

It will be interesting to see what Mia does now. How will Amyra and Lovely react to this situation?

past seven days