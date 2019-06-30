News

Sikandar and Lovely to lose Amyra in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Jun 2019 10:00 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is gaining immense popularity among the audiences. It is one of the most loved shows on television today. The chemistry between Kullfi, played by Aakriti Sharma, and Sikandar, enacted by Mohit Malik, has been adored, and people cannot have enough of them. It is not only on-screen that we see them bonding so well but off-screen too.

The ongoing track is high on drama. Kullfi has saved Sikandar from Chandan's evil clutches. Moreover, Sikandar has regained his memory, and Kullfi is extremely happy.

Kullfi brings Sikandar home, hoping that Lovely will be delighted to see him. However, both Sikandar and Kullfi are shocked to see that Lovely ignores Sikandar and refuses to recognize him. It is shown that she is doing all this to save Amyra’s life as Chandan has put her on gunpoint.

Sikandar gets into action to save Amyra from Chandan's captivity.

But he does not find any clue. In the meantime, the family gets Chandan arrested. This step creates more trouble for them.

Chandan calls Amyra, pretending to be Sikandar, and refuses to save her, making Amyra believe that she is not important for him.

Amyra now misunderstands Sikandar and refuse to return to him.

Have Lovely and Sikandar lost Amyra?

past seven days