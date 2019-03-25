Sikandar ignores Kullfi for Amyra in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is filled with drama, as Kullfi is trying her best to escape from the remand home. Meanwhile, Amyra is participating in a singing competition.



Amyra wants Sikandar to fulfill her last wish of winning the singing competition. She wants to win it fair and square, as she wants to make her father proud.



Sikandar knows that Amyra is dying and thus teaches her. He focuses on her to make her win.



Sikandar and Amyra's closeness is seen by Kullfi, as she is also part of the competition.



Kullfi is heartbroken to see Sikandar chasing Amyra's victory and forgeting about her.



Kulfi thus decides to back off and let Amyra win, as Sikandar desperately wants it to happen.



It will be interesting to see how Sikandar handles the situation.