News

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 to go OFF AIR

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jun 2019 11:25 AM

MUMBAISilsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 on Voot has garnered immense popularity among viewers.

The first season, which aired on Colors TV, was one of the most talked about and controversial shows.

The show was initially supposed to be a finite series with 60 episodes. However, the popularity of the same paved way for an extension and its run was extended up to 80 to 100 episodes.

The show will soon bid adieu in the month of July.

The show has an ensemble cast that includes Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar, Aneri Vajani, Kunal Jaisingh, and Rohan Gandotra.

Will you miss the show? Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

