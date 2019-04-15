News

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2: Ruhaan expresses love for Mishti before Veer

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Apr 2019 07:44 PM
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of VOOT's Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2, loyal viewers will get to witness interesting drama.

Ruhaan expresses his love for Mishti to Veer. Veer and Mishti patch up once again. Veer then apologizes to Mishti for staying upset with her.

Everything turns out well, after which Veer and Ruhaan head out to talk.

Veer questions Ruhaan about his love life and the girl who scratched him.

Ruhaan angrily confess that he is in love but that his love story cannot progress.

Veer is confused, but Ruhaan stops him from asking any more questions.

It will be interesting to see what Veer does when he learns that Mishti is the same girl Ruhaan loves too. 
Silsila Badalte Rishon Ka 2, Voot, Mishti, Veer, Ruhaan, Kunal Jaisingh, Aneri Vijaani, Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar

