It’s Chhat pooja and &TV’s Agnifera will bring an exciting new twist during this festivity.

As seen, Anurag (Ankit Gera) is having complex thoughts about Ragini (Yukti Kapoor) and Srishti (Simran Kaur) these days and during the rituals of Chhat pooja, Anurag will find a photo of himself and Srishti in his phone. Disappointed with unwelcome thoughts, he will leave the pooja midway.

Not only that, some goons will barge in, stop the rituals and will warn Ragini and Srishti, they would not allow the ceremony of Chhat pooja to progress until the time the two women bail out their mukhiya (head).

As we all know, Ragini is an impulsive woman and will behave aggressively. However, Srishty who is a law graduate will call the cops and handover proof of the stay order issued by the court against the mukhiya.

