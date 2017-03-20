Hot Downloads

Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Pooja Pihal
Pooja Pihal
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Imam A Siddique
Imam A Siddique
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna

quickie
Neha Pednekar

I would like to get naughty with Sujay Reu: Neha Pednekar

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which character of Shivangi you love the most?

Which character of Shivangi you love the most?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Simran Kaur excited about TV debut with 'Agnifera'

By TellychakkarTeam
20 Mar 2017 03:39 PM

Simran Kaur - the voice behind Nobita Noby from cartoon series "Doraemon" - will be making her television debut with the show "Agnifera".

"Agnifera" is a story of two brides and one groom entangled in a marital quandary.

Essaying one of the brides named Srishti, her character is of a smart and intelligent middle class girl who is in the final year of studying law.

Simran has been researching on the body language of lawyers through online videos and reading up their connotations.

"When I was told that I have to play a lawyer's role it really excited me and hence to understand everything about the profession I thought it would be only fair to read up on the subject," Simran said in a statement.

She added: "It has been just two weeks since I have started my homework and I am hoping to learn as much as I can."

The show will go on air on &TV from Monday.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Simran Kaur, Nobita Noby, Doraemon, Agnifera, Srishti,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top