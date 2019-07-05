News

Singer Meet Jain on the sets of Dance Deewane 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Jul 2019 08:27 PM

MUMBAI: Singer and actor Meet Jain is all set to be a part of the special episode of Dance Deewane 2. Meet will be seen playing a part of a singer and anchor Arjun Bijlani's friend/singer/co-host for a special episode where he will be seen sharing stage with the legend Madhuri Dixit.
 
Meet first shot to fame when he was a contestant of the reality show The Voice on &TV. He became so popular that after his elimination from the show he was called to host the backstage section of the show which probably happened for the first time.
 
It was all nostalgia for Meet at the set of Dance Deewane 2. The popular dance reality show which has Madhuri Dixit and hit filmmaker - Shashank Khaitan as its judges had Meet performing in this weekend’s episode. 

Meet says, “I have been a part of a popular singing show as a contestant and later as a cohost. I was elated at coming back to the sets and long shoot hours. It makes me nostalgic as well as there is an inner charm performing on the stage as it brings back so many memories.”
 
When approached to perform he says that he couldn’t resist, performing especially in front of his all-time favourite- Goddess of acting, dance and beauty- Madhuri Dixit,

“She is an epitome of grace and beauty I have admired her since forever. It feels overwhelming and blessed to have sung in front of her.”

