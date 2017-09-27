Actor Rajdeep Gupta, who is currently seen in Zee Bangla’s ‘Baksho Bodol’ which is produced by Blues Production, says that ‘situation’ is the demon of our society.

Keeping the occasion of Durga Puja in mind, when we quizzed the actor who he thinks is the real demon and Maa Durga of our society, he said, “Well, the ‘situation’ is the demon. No one is bad or no one is always good; the situation is responsible for our actions. Having said that, I have to admit, the current scenario of our country is really bad. So, I feel demons are controlling the situation right now.”

“I hope and wish to see the real Maa Durga take control soon,” he added.

Dhunuchi dance is an integral part of Durgotsav so we asked the actor if he ever has done that to which he replied wittily, “well, I have always loved watching people do it. I had just tried once and the result was my half burnt dhunuchi so, there was no chance of attempting for the second time.”

He continued, “Ashtami has always been the most important day of pujo for me since childhood as we used to celebrate my dida’s birthday on that day and she used to treat us with delicious food. So, getting up early on Ashtami morning for the 'Anjali' (special puja for the goddess) was mandatory.”

When asked about the three wishes that the Ogo Bodhu Sundari, Aponjon and Jhaanj Lobongo Phool fame actor wants Goddess Durga to fulfill this year, he expressed, “Mental peace, good health to my loved ones and a better bank balance.”

May your wishes get fulfilled, Rajdeep!

