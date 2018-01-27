Home > Tv > Tv News
Siya Ke Ram fame Danish Akhtar Saifi gets hitched

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Jan 2018 01:35 PM

Mumbai, 27 January 2018: The wedding season has officially kickstarted in the glam world! 2018 made its way merry with celebrities announcing good news of them either getting engaged or married.

Another TV actor has entered the bandwagon of getting hitched and the personality is Danish Akhtar Saifi.

TellyChakkar has learned that actor Danish, who is also a wrestler, said those three words – Qubool Hai, Qubool Hai, Qubool Hai, last night. The hot model cum actor entered nuptial bliss with his longtime girlfriend Nadia Sheikh. “We’ve known each other for two years now. We met in a gym, dated for two years and have finally got married,” an ecstatic Danish said.   

The wedding took place on 26 January, when the whole nation was celebrating its 69th anniversary of being Republic. An elated Danish revealed an interesting reason behind picking the date for their wedding. “Nadia’s sister also got married on 26 January, so we thought we can share the anniversary together,” he shared. According to information received, a grand reception is set for tonight in a posh hotel.

The hunky gentleman rose to fame post his stint as Hanuman in Star Plus’ mythological drama Siya Ke Ram (Triangle Films Company). He’ll soon be seen as Bheem in an upcoming film titled Kurukshetra.

TellyChakkar brings to you exclusive pictures from Danish and Nadia's wedding ceremony:  

 

TellyChakkar wishes Danish and Nadia a blissful married and an idyllic life ahead. Comment your wishes and message for the newly wedded couple in the space below. 

